Mostly dry today, scattered rain returns for the weekend

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

Most are starting off quiet this morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 70’s and dry skies. There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place just to our north, so we could see some patchy fog, but widespread dense fog is not expected. The radar should be mostly quiet today with just a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm, but most will stay dry. Highs today will reach the mid-to-upper 80’s for most.

Outdoor plans should be good to go with mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the upper 60’s north of I-10 and lower 70’s right at the beaches.

Your weekend forecast shows partly cloudy skies with the chance of scattered showers and storms and highs in the low-to-mid 80’s. It does not look like a complete washout, but check that radar before heading out Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered rain chances stick around through Tuesday before drier air finally filters in midweek. Highs will stay in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s and 70’s.

TROPICS: We are still tracking Victor and Sam. Tropical Storm Victor is expected to remain a tropical storm through the weekend before gradually weakening next week. Sam is still a robust major hurricane. As we move into next week, Sam will enter the cooler waters of the northern Atlantic and will gradually weaken. No current tropical threats to the United States!