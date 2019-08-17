Mostly dry today, humid and wetter tomorrow

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Weekend Gulf Coast!

Today will be mostly dry with rain coverage only at 20%, mainly near the coastline and south of I-10 this afternoon. This means that it will be hot with very little relief. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s inland and lower 90s near the coast with heat indices between 98° and 105°. Take all of your heat precautions!

Tomorrow moisture and humidity return to our area bringing the chance for a wetter day. Shower and thunderstorm coverage is at 60%. This will make the heat a little bit more bearable at near normal temperatures (lower 90s). This pattern continues for Monday.

Next week, past Monday, we return to a typical August pattern with highs in the lower 90s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The tropics are almost quiet with a disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico and northeastern Florida along the front that has sagged over our area. There is a low chance of this forming into anything tropical at 10% in two days and 20% within 5 days. This is heading away from our area and will not affect our forecast.