Mostly Dry Now, Wetter Days Ahead

Today and Wednesday will be pleasant weather days. Expect more of the same with warmer-than-average temperatures and only a very slim rain chance. Highs will reach the middle 80s for most of the region with morning lows in the middle to upper 60s. This weather pattern will begin to break down by Thursday.

A trough will move in from the west and moisture will increase from a tropical wave moving out of the Caribbean. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances will rise Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will run cooler thanks to the increased rain activity. The better rain chance will come on Friday at a 60% chance. By the weekend rain chances will drop off a bit while temperatures remain a bit above seasonal averages.

The national Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories on Tropical Storm Epsilon. Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The is the earliest “Epsilon” on record. The previous record was November 22, 2005.

Epsilon is forecast to move northeast this week. It will continue strengthening and could become a hurricane as it closes in on Bermuda.

Thankfully, Epsilon poses no threat to the Gulf Coast or the U.S.

The NHC is also monitoring a disturbance in the Caribbean, but the chance this develops continues to decrease. It now only has a 10% chance. We’ll continue to watch, but this does not pose a foreseeable threat to the Gulf Coast.