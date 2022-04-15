Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Friday, Gulf Coast!

RIGHT NOW: The front that passed yesterday is sitting to our south, but is far enough away to keep us mostly dry this morning. Temps are starting in the 50’s and 60’s with drier air filtering in thanks to a northeasterly breeze.

TODAY: Throughout the day, the front will stay to our south, so most will stay dry. There is a very small chance of a stray shower or two (10%). Otherwise, it will be a mix of clouds and sun with highs reaching the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Winds will shift back to southerly throughout the day bringing back some of that humidity.

EASTER WEEKEND: It won’t be a washout, but we are looking at scattered showers and storms mainly focused during each afternoon both Saturday and Sunday. The front that is to our south today will wobble back into our area bringing that chance for storms. Saturday there is a level 1 of 5 risk for isolated severe storms mainly in the afternoon in our northern counties, sagging south throughout the late afternoon and evening. This is for the chance of a damaging wind gust or some hail. We get a brief break late Saturday through early Sunday morning before our next wave of scattered storms moves in to our northern counties and again sags south through the day. There is a level 2 of 5 risk Sunday, again, for the risk of damaging winds and some hail.

NEXT WEEK: We finally start to clear out Monday afternoon with sunshine returning Tuesday. Temps stay consistent in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s with lows in the 50’s and 60’s.