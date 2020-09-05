Mostly dry and hot weekend ahead, keeping an eye on the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy weekend, Gulf Coast!

Rain chances stay low this afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves through our area. We are not expecting cooler temperatures from this front, but it is forecast to usher in less humid air this evening and into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight will fall into the mid-60’s inland and low-to-mid 70’s at the coast.

Highs tomorrow are still expected to reach the low-to-mid 90’s, but with lower humidity, it will not feel as hot as it did today. The rip current risk remains low as well making it a great weekend to head to the beach or do anything outside, just make sure you remember to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade.

Moving through next week, the moisture returns and our rain chances increase. Highs will drop back to the upper 80’s as the rain coverage goes up.

TROPICS: Omar is now remnants and the National Hurricane Center has issued its last advisory on this system. We are also watching three areas in the tropics. The first is in the Caribbean with a very low chance of formation as it is heading into an unfavorable environment for strengthening. The others are off the coast of Africa. They both have a high chance of development within the next 5 days. The first one could strengthen into a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week, while the other could do the same by midweek. None of these are a threat to the Gulf Coast as of right now, but we are keeping an eye on out.