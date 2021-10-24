Mostly cloudy with a stray chance of a shower

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! Those clouds kept us on the warmer side as we are waking up to temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We are seeing mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today with highs getting into the low 80s this afternoon. THere is a stray 10% chance of a shower today with a 20% monday morning.

Throughout the rest of Monday we will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid 80s. A brief period of dry air on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

On Wednesday we are tracking a threat of severe weather with our next front passing through our area. Strong to severe thunderstorms possible on Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. Stay weather aware!

We will clear out by Thursday with sunny skies and a COOL DOWN ahead! Lows in the low 50s on Friday and highs in the low 70s and upper 60s. A quiet weekend next week.