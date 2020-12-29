Mostly Cloudy Wednesday, Weather Aware New Year’s Eve

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Today continues our warming trend with highs reaching the upper 60’s to near 70 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Lows will sink to well above average in the low-to-mid 50’s north of I-10 and mid-to-upper 50’s along the beaches. Winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Enjoy the sunshine today, because our weather pattern starts to change on Wednesday. We expect more cloud cover with showers possible overnight into Thursday. Thursday morning we will see rain with some thunderstorms, but the main threat of strong or severe storms will be Thursday afternoon, evening and overnight. We are weather aware mainly Thursday afternoon (NYE) overnight into Friday as our next system moves through. The main threats are going to be damaging winds and a few brief tornadoes as well. We will clear out midday Friday with a cooler and drier weekend ahead.