Mostly cloudy start to our Sunday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are starting out with mostly cloudy skies this morning which is keeping our temperatures in the upper 60s.

This afternoon the clouds will stick around with only a 10% chance of rain. Temperatures will get up into the upper 70s this afternoon. Above average temperatures over the next few days due to surging moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

ETA is forecast to reach the southeastern Gulf of Mexico early next week. Most forecast models keep the system in the far eastern Gulf, but there remains some uncertainty. We will mention the possibility of rain next week, but that may change depending on the eventual track of the storm.