Mostly Cloudy Start, Scattered Showers this Afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This Morning we are waking up to temperatures in the low 70s.

Our dewpoints are in the low 70s as well which means our air is humid and could create a few areas with some patchy fog. This afternoon our winds will be sustained around 5-10 mph but we could see gusts up to 20 mph from the SE. There is moderate risk for rip currents down by the coast.

A front is expected to pass our area this evening into tomorrow morning. Out ahead of it there will be scattered showers throughout the day with a 40% chance of showers. There will be a break later this evening with the main front passing overnight into Monday morning. By Monday afternoon our skies should be clearing with temperatures in the mid-80s.

On Tuesday we will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. A stationary front is expected to dip through our region on Wednesday which has increased our rain chances to around 20%. A few showers may linger into Thursday. Some of these showers could produce a few thunderstorms.

Then our skies will be clearing just in time for the weekend! We will be warming up with highs in the upper 80s by Friday!