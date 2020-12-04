Mostly cloudy skies, beautiful weekend ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The showers is exiting our region. Throughout the afternoon there is a small chance of seeing a stray shower.

We could see periods of gusty winds associated with these thunderstorms. By this afternoon, the rain should be leaving our region. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the evening as a cold front approaches from the west.

Rain chances will come to an end by 1 pm Friday with drier air moving in behind the front. Skies will begin clearing with a steady wind out of the northwest. Temperatures will reach the low 60s during the afternoon. We are set for another push of chilly air. Morning lows will fall back into the 30s by Saturday.