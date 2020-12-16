Mostly Cloudy Afternoon, Chilly tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! The rain has left our region but the cloudy skies are sticking around for the rest of the day.

It is a bit breezy outside this afternoon with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible. We have cooler temperatures on the way for the end of the week!

Thursday and Friday Morning, we will likely be waking up to temperatures below freezing in the low 30s with a slight breeze. Wind Chill values could be in the upper 20s. Thursday afternoon we have a high of 53 degrees with sunny conditions. We will be slowly warming to the low 60s by this upcoming weekend. The next wave of rain will be this Sunday.