Mostly clear, stray shower possible this Afternoon

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Afternoon Gulf Coast! Yesterday we reached a high of 86 degrees with a few showers and partly cloudy skies that kept us on the warm side. The spell of wet weather ends today with only a 20% chance!

The rain chances will mainly be down at the coast with a light sea breeze that could fire up a few storms later this afternoon. The interior areas there is a minimal chance of any showers with mostly sunny skies. Down at the coast you can expect partly cloudy skies.

We will then be on a dry and warming trend for the next few days. Tomorrow there is no chance of rain with mostly sunny skies. Our high temperature is 90 degrees on Sunday and 91 degrees on Monday!

Rain chances come back on Tuesday with a 20% chance. Those low rain chances will be back for the remainder of this upcoming week with temperatures in the upper 80s.