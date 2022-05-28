MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – How about this start to the Memorial Day weekend! We have had warm temperatures today reaching into the mid- to upper-80’s. Overnight tonight, the few clouds that have panned in today will move out leaving for another cool and calm night. Temperatures will drop into the low-60’s. Tomorrow will be another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and temperatures warm again in the upper-80’s.

Rain chances will mostly stay out of the picture until around midweek. Moisture will start to move into the region, and with that will be the possibility of some scattered showers and storms, but rain chances will be at their greatest on Thursday of next week. Temperatures will slowly warm into the low-90’s by the end of next week.

We are continuing to track the tropics as Tropical Storm Agatha makes its way towards the southwestern coast of Mexico. It is expected to strengthen into a category 2 hurricane by Sunday morning before weakening a bit and making landfall on Sunday night. This poses no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but the NHC is watching for a possible area of low pressure to form in the Bay of Campeche over the next 5 days. The entire News 5 First Alert Storm Team will keep you updated if there are any new developments!