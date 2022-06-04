MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today was a beautiful start to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine with a few clouds here and there across the viewing area. We will stay mostly clear into the overnight hours tonight with temperatures dropping into the upper-60’s, so it will be feeling very similar to the past few nights. Tomorrow, it will be another warm day with temperatures reaching into the lower-90’s with partly cloudy skies. We will keep a small rain chance at 10 percent, but most places will stay dry tomorrow. There is still a high risk for rip currents along the Gulf beaches, so make sure to STAY OUT of the waters.

Next week brings a pattern very similar to the summertime along the Gulf Coast. Most days will include a small rain chance, but most of the day will consist of sunny skies with temperatures reaching into the low-90’s. By the end of next week, there will be a slight jump in the rain chances up to 30 percent by Thursday and Friday.