Happy Tuesday, Gulf Coast!

We start out mild and muggy this morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. A weak system is currently working its way through our area bringing a few stray showers. Most will dry out by sunrise.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the low-to-mid 90’s north of I-10 and upper 80’s at the beaches. We can’t rule out a stray shower or two along the sea breeze this afternoon, but most will stay dry. Lows tonight will drop back into the 60’s under clear skies.

Rain chances stay between 0% and 10% through Friday with highs in the 90’s and lows in the 60’s and 70’s. Our next system will approach this weekend which will bring a higher chance of showers and storms (50-60%). This will linger into next week with highs in the upper 80’s and lows in the 60’s and 70’s.