MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Most places stayed dry today, but some of our Gulf Coast communities saw some downpours especially in northwest Florida. Those will dissipate as the evening progresses, and temperatures will slowly drop into the upper-60’s with some clouds sticking around overnight. Most places will stay dry tomorrow, but some brief downpours are possible in our coastal communities. Temperatures will sit in the upper-80’s, and there will be lots of sunshine, so make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen if you are going to be outdoors! Rip current risk remains moderate, so make sure to be careful on the beaches as you enjoy the holiday and the next few days.

Moisture will continue to move into the region throughout this week. Rain chances will remain mostly scattered but will rise to 30 percent by Thursday and Friday. There will be a small drop in the rain chance by the weekend, but you will want to keep a rain jacket on hand in the event of a stray shower.

We are tracking a possible development in the Bay of Campeche just south of the Gulf of Mexico over the next 5 days. It does not have any immediate threat to the Gulf Coast, but we will keep watch of the system heading into the rest of the week!