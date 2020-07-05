Morning thunderstorms, unsettled trend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! We are seeing multiple thunderstorms firing up across the Gulf Coast. Some of these storms could dump heavy amounts of rainfall with gusty conditions.

Our temperatures are being cooled off from these showers and mostly cloudy skies that some of us are sitting in the upper 70s. Down by the coast they are dodging the showers and thunderstorms and seeing some sunshine.

A stationary front is draping over the south which is causing our atmosphere to be unsettled and moist. All we need in the afternoon is daytime heating to trigger those pop-up thunderstorms. Yesterday we clocked in a few inches of rain in some areas and today we are expecting more widespread coverage with the showers.

The rain chances will peak in the afternoon and right around dinner time it will simmer down to around 40%. Once the sunsets we will have a lingering 20% chance around for showers,

Tomorrow it is a similar set-up with 70% chance of rain with a high of 88 degrees. Next week rain chances will stick around with warmer temperatures in the low 90s.