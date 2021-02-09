Morning Storms and a Calmer Afternoon; More Unsettled Weather Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Good morning Gulf Coast. It has been a stormy overnight and we will continue to see scattered thunderstorms through the early half of the morning. Give yourself plenty of time for your commute. Out the door temperatures are mainly in the 50s.

As we move towards the afternoon, most of the rain will have moved away to the east and we will transition to a mostly cloudy and mild day with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots may hit 70.

Tonight will be a muggy one with lows in the mid-50s with areas of patchy fog. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out. Rain chances will increase again tomorrow to 40% with highs in the low to mid-70s. It’s low to mid-70s again Thursday, but a cold front will begin to move into our neighborhood. This will mean showers and thunderstorms will be likely at an 80% chance.

This front will be slow to move and still could be in our area into Friday, but temperatures will run much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Rain chances and our temperatures will continue on a downward trend through the weekend. By the early half of next week, we could go back to cold mornings and chilly afternoons.