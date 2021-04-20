Morning Sprinkles, Afternoon Sunshine

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast! It’s going to turn into another nice day, but there is a bit of a bump in the road this morning. A disturbance is currently working through our area and this will result in light showers during the early half of the day. Past mid-morning any rain moves away and skies will become increasingly sunny. Today begins with temperatures in the 50s and ends up in the mid 70s. A few could reach the upper 70s.

A cold front will move through tonight as temperatures drop to the low and mid-50s under a mostly clear sky. Tomorrow will be abundantly sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the north. Highs will only manage the low 70s. We’ll turn chilly tomorrow night as temperatures drop to the low 40s. A few spots could see lows in the upper 30s along HWY 84 Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon it’s more sun and low to mid-70s.

Temperatures will moderate a bit for the end of the week. Friday looks dry during the daytime, but clouds will increase as a storm system approaches from the west. On Saturday we’ll get showers and thunderstorms at a 60% chance with highs in the upper 70s. Most of the rain looks to move away Sunday.