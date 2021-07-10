Morning showers with a few afternoon thunderstorms

Today's Forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! This weekend we have slightly drier conditions that will lower our rain chances to around 30-40% with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A few showers throughout the morning are possible with afternoon thunderstorms and partly cloudy conditions. Some areas will see more sunshine than others. There is a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach this weekend.

Our summertime weather pattern looks to hold strong into next week. Expect seasonable heat and humidity with daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

