MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Areas of fog are likely this morning as folks head back to work after the July fourth holiday.

Moisture will remain high for Tuesday allowing for a healthy coverage of showers and storms. Locally heavy rain will be possible with the highest rain chances coming from 11am to 4pm. Highs will remain steamy topping off near 90.

Any showers and storms that develop will slowly wind down through the evening. Scattered clouds will remain through the night. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 70s.

Some drier air aloft will begin moving in Wednesday. This will man fewer showers and storms around Wednesday through the end of the week. Highs will run warmer with less rain around topping off in the lower and middle 90s. Moisture will climb again by the end of the weekend leading to more storms.