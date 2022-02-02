MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We are starting out with scattered light showers this morning. Off and on sprinkles are possible throughout the afternoon with highs in the low 70s. We are tracking a cold front that will be bringing a wave of showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening through Friday morning.





We are under a SLIGHT RISK FOR EXCESSIVE RAINFALL on Thursday. We could see an increased risk of flooding. Some areas can see more than 3 inches of rain locally. We are under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather (level 1/5) on Thursday. A thunderstorm could have the potential of becoming strong and produce damaging winds or a tornado.

The showers will start to clear out by Friday evening. Temperatures looks to get quite chilly again by Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 50s. We could see another system bring some rain back into the forecast by the end of this weekend.