Morning showers, clearing this afternoon, mild Christmas

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Monday Gulf Coast!

This past weekend was a soggy one for most of our area with rainfall totals between 1 and 5 inches. We will continue to see some isolated showers from the back half of this low pressure system through this morning, but that should clear by this afternoon. Highs today will reach near 60° across the board with some people sticking in the extreme upper 50’s. Lows tonight will fall into the lower 50’s with mostly cloudy skies (most will be rain-free).

This low pressure system will start to move out today with high pressure following behind making your Christmas Eve and Christmas Day mild and dry with highs in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Not very holiday-like weather, but at least it won’t be raining!

We build up rain chances towards next weekend with highs sticking near 70° and lows in the 50’s.