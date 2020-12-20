Morning Showers, Clearing Skies this Afternoon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- We’ve been seeing widespread rain across our area throughout the overnight hours into this morning. Now the rain is mainly situated along the coast and east of I-65. Throughout the late morning hours the rain chances will diminish and a lingering sprinkle is possible throughout the afternoon. By the evening we should have clearing skies.

We will clear out Sunday day and have temperatures in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies for Monday and Tuesday. On Christmas Eve there’s a 50% chance of rain with our next front that will pass through. This time around our temperatures will cool down and have a chilly Christmas Day forecast with sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s! It will most definitely feel a lot like Christmas!