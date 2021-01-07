Morning Showers, Afternoon Clouds, Turning Chilly Tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -This morning brings showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. During the early half of the day, the rain will move from west to east. The bulk of the rain will be done by midday, but clouds will linger. Temperatures this morning mainly begin in the 50s. We’ll warm to around 60 before the front moves through, then afterward it will turn chilly.

Tonight will see lows dip to around 40 under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds may remain pesky tomorrow which will aide in what will be a chilly day with low 50s as winds will be steady out of the northwest. Sunshine returns this weekend, but it’s 50s for highs and lows near freezing.

Another cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning. This will bring us another round of showers and will help keep temperatures cold. Through the middle of next week, we’ll see more days with highs in the 50s with lows well into the 30s. Highs Monday may not even reach 50.