Morning fog for some, rain for others

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

It will be a messy commute for some this morning with a Dense Fog Advisory in place for George and Jackson counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin, Conecuh, and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties until 10 AM. For those not seeing fog, rain is possible as well with a line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder moving through this morning. The good news is, we will clear this afternoon with mostly dry skies expected and maybe even a little bit of sunshine later today. Highs today will reach the low-to-mid 60’s in our northern counties and upper 60’s at the coast.

Tonight will stay mostly dry with lows dropping to the 50’s and 60’s yet again. Patchy dense fog will continue to be an issue for the next several mornings as well.

We will see lower rain chances for Thursday and Friday as highs rebound to the 70’s, but we are going to see our next system move in Saturday. We will have to watch this for the potential of some strong storms followed by much cooler air and sunshine returning Sunday.