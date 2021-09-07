Morning coastal thunderstorms, more clouds and scattered thunderstorms today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good Morning Gulf Coast! I hope you are having a great start to your day! A front is stalling out over us which will fire up a few more thunderstorms throughout your day.

We will see more clouds in the forecast today with highs staying in the mid to upper 80s. Throughout the morning most of the thunderstorms will be situated along the coast. This afternoon they will fire up along the stalled out front in our inland communities.

Tomorrow we will see a wave a tropical moisture with a 60% chance of rain mainly situated along the coast and over in NW Florida. Then a front will be passing through and bring dry conditions to end the week!