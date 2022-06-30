MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A soggy weather pattern continues for the Gulf Coast bringing some much-needed rain. Rain chances remain elevated for the end of the week and the weekend.

Scattered clouds will remain through the evening, but showers will be few and far between. Temperatures will hold in the 70s and the 80s for most of the region. Winds will remain light and variable overnight with overnight lows in the lower and middle 70s. Another batch of rain will develop by sunrise.

The unsettled pattern continues. Deep tropical moisture will continue to fuel downpours. Locally heavy rain appears possible with the highest rain chances Friday coming between 7 AM and 2 PM. Temperatures will remain below average thanks to the extra clouds and rain. Highs will reach the middle 80s.

This pattern will continue into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms will continue with highs in the middle and upper 80s. A few pop-up storms are possible for the Fourth of July.