Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Wednesday, Gulf Coast!

We start this morning with some lingering showers mainly east of Mobile Bay early this morning with temps in the 70’s for most.

Similar to yesterday, rain chances will increase to around 80% moving into the afternoon and evening hours. Widespread showers and storms are possible….With the amount of rain we have seen, localized flooding is a concern. Remember, please DO NOT drive over flooded roadways. You do not know how deep that water is, what is in the water, or if the road has been washed out.

Because of the higher rain chance, high temps will only top out in the low-to-mid 80’s. Showers do look to linger into the evening hours as lows drop back into the 70’s.

Rain chances stay at around 80% today and tomorrow before a little bit of drier air moves in Friday and into the weekend. The chance for showers and storms drops to between 50% and 60% through Sunday before more rain moves in next week. Temps will stay in the 80’s for most through the next seven days.

In the tropics, we are now tracking TWO disturbances. The first (low chance of tropical development) is still on the coast of Africa but expected to emerge in the next couple of days. The second is approaching the Lesser Antilles and also has a low chance of development. We will watch these two areas carefully as we approach the peak of hurricane season!