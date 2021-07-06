More wet weather ahead, but some drier days are on the horizon

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A stalled frontal boundary and deep tropical moisture have been the ingredients need for our wet and stormy pattern. Rain chances will remain high over the short-term with some changes by the weekend.

Cloudy skies will continue though the evening and into the overnight hours. Rain and a few embedded storms will be possible. Showers and storms will form in a scattered fashion. Overnight temperatures will remain seasonable in the lower 70s.

Our unsettled weather pattern continues into Wednesday. Scattered downpours will be the story again with locally heavy rain. Temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Storms will linger into the evening with only a few showers remaining overnight.

Some slightly drier air aloft will lead to fewer showers and storms through the end of the week and into the weekend. With more sunshine, temperatures will warm into the lower 90s.