More Waves of Rain; Flooding Risk Continues
Today's Forecast
Leakesville, MS
Lucedale, MS
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Milton, FL
Crestview, FL
Fairhope, AL
Bay Minette, AL
Atmore, AL
Brewton, AL
Evergreen, AL
Monroeville, AL
Chatom, AL
Grove Hill, AL
Dauphin Island, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning everyone and happy Friday. Today begins cool with a few passing showers. As the day goes on we’ll continue to see scattered showers and storms move into our area. There will likely be breaks in the rain, but the rain chance will remain high throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s to around 70. Even more rain moves in tonight through Saturday. With storms that move in isolated strong to severe storms will be possible with a continued risk for additional flooding. By Sunday drier air will begin to filter in before we enter into a sunny and dry stretch of weather next week. Temperatures will remain slightly below average until the middle of next week with mostly cool morning in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.