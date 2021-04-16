More Waves of Rain; Flooding Risk Continues

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- The radar is clear this evening but the clouds are sticking around. Other than a few stray sprinkles possible, will be mostly dry as we cool into the mid 50s and low 60s.

With all the rain these past several days, flooding will continue to be a concern. Early Friday morning we will see another batch of showers and thunderstorms. This is not looking like we will see severe weather throughout the morning but flooding remains the main risk. Off and on showers expected throughout the day with heavier rain expected Friday night into Saturday morning.