More Warmth with Little Rain

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good morning Gulf Coast. Our weather won’t be seeing many changes compared to the weekend. That means highs near 80, lows in the 60s, areas of fog in the morning, and fairly-low rain chances during the days.

Today, highs will still be above-average in the lower 80’s inland and mid-to-upper 70’s at the beaches. We will have a very low rain chance for our northern communities but most of us will stay dry and see partly to mostly cloudy skies.

For the rest of the week, we will see rain chances increase Tuesday to near 30% and leveling off after that for the rest of the workweek to between 10% and 20%. High temperatures will continue to be warm near 80°.

Next weekend we could see a couple more showers thanks to a cold front. This cold front could bring us closer to seasonable averages, but spring warmth doesn’t look like it’s going away anytime soon.