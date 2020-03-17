More Warmth with Few More Showers Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Our forecast headlines include more warmth, a few more showers today, and thunderstorms this weekend.

Today won’t bring many changes compared to the last handful of days, however, we will see a little bit more rain with a bit more moisture in place. Today won’t be a washout though with a 30% chance rain finds you. There will be a few passing showers early this morning, but the best chance for rain will come later. With daytime heating, a handful of showers will develop after 1 PM. An isolated t’storm is possible, but unlikely. Highs will again climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the south around 5-10 mph.

Rain chances will be on a downward trend for Wednesday and Thursday, dropping to 20% and 10% respectively. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with middle 80s possible in our inland spots. Coastal locations will be kept cooler thanks to the cooler Gulf and Bay waters. Rain chances will begin to surge again by Friday and Saturday with our next cold front. Temperatures will dial back closer to average by the weekend with highs in the lower and middle 70s and lows will drop into the 50s.