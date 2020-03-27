More Warmth Today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’re on a string of days with daytime highs near record highs. Today will look a lot like yesterday. It may be one or two degrees cooler, but it’s still middle to upper 80s for highs. Early on temperatures begin in the 60s with patchy fog along and east of I-65. The fog will be gone by 9 AM.

Not only will be warm again, the chance for rain remains next to zero. With humidity continuing to increase tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s! As high pressure remains in place, Saturday will be nearly a carbon copy of today, just another degree or two cooler with widespread middle 80s.

Subtle changes are on the way Saturday night into Sunday as a weak cold front will move towards us. This will give us at least a slight chance for a shower while knocking daytime highs down to the lower 80s.

A pattern change will be on the way Saturday and Sunday. The high pressure in place now will break down this weekend. This will open the door for fronts to move towards us. A cold front will move in Tuesday into mid-week. The rain chance with this front will be more significant compared to the one on Sunday and we could see a few thunderstorms. After the front moves through, temperatures will be closer to seasonable averages with highs in the middle and upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.