More Warmth and Increasing Storm Chances

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After a lovely start to the week we’ll be getting some changes over the next 36 hours. Today begins cool with a slim chance for a stray shower near the coast.

By the afternoon daytime highs will be in the mid-70s under a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. There will also be a slight chance that a shower or rumble of thunder finds you. Winds will be steady, out of the southeast around 15 mph.

Moisture will continue to increase tonight leading to a pretty mild night with lows in the upper 60s with a continued chance for passing showers.

A cold front will bring more storms to our area tomorrow. Ahead of the front an isolated strong to severe storm capable of damaging straight-line winds can’t be ruled out. Highs tomorrow will reach the low 80s.

After the front moves through it will turn chilly. By Thursday morning we will be in the 40s with wind chills likely in the 30s. Even with sunshine, daytime highs will be about 10 degrees below average Thursday afternoon with low 60s for highs.

It will turn cold Thursday night as temperatures head for the upper 30s with the potential for some patchy frost north of the coast. Friday afternoon it’s sunshine and low to mid-60s.

The Easter weekend will be beautiful. Mornings will be chilly, mainly in the 40s, but highs will range from the upper 60s Saturday to low to mid-70s on Easter Sunday. Each day brings plenty of sunshine.