More Warmth and Humidity Today with Increasing Rain Chances Tomorrow

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Today will be a lot like yesterday. Some morning fog and low clouds will give way to a mix of clouds and sun for the afternoon. Highs will climb quickly into the lower and middle 80s. The chance of rain will remain very low Thursday at less than 10%.

Our next big weather maker will come Friday in the form of a cold front. Showers and isolated storms will move in from the north by mid-morning. Scattered storms will move south through the afternoon and early evening. The line of storms will likely weaken as it moves south. Highs will reach the lower 80s. Rain chances will run lower for Saturday and increase again by Sunday. Models are forecasting a big warm-up next week with higher humidity and each day will bring a decent chance for scattered showers and storms.