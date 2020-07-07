More typical summertime weather headed with steamy temperatures and afternoon storms

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – It has been an active Tuesday on the Gulf Coast with scattered downpours throughout most of the day. Rain chances will trend lower in the next few days.

A slow-moving frontal boundary sitting over Central Alabama and Mississippi will continue to slowly drift north. Moisture will stay high through the evening with passing showers and a few storms. Although severe weather is unlikely, any storms that pass through could contain locally heavy downpours. The coverage of rain will lessen after sunset. A light west breeze will stick around overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 70s along and north of I-10. Coastal areas will bottom out in the upper 70s.

The active, unsettled pattern will begin to change Wednesday. The frontal boundary will move north and farther away from the Gulf Coast. The coverage of showers and storms will be a little less with rain chances around 40%. Most of the rain will come during the second half of the day. With a bit more sunshine expected, highs will climb to near 90.

A 30-40% chance of storms will stick around for the rest of the week. Temperatures will have a chance to really warm up. Highs are expected to reach the middle 90s by the week with heat index values around 105-110°. This pattern will continue into next week.