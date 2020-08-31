More Typical Summer Weather; Active Tropics

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rain chances are on a downward trend, but we’ll still see a decent amount of wet weather today. A little less than half the area gets a shower or storm today. Storms will be capable of downpours and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80’s near the coast and lower 90’s inland with that humidity sticking around. At the beach, the high risk for rip currents continues through tomorrow morning.

Starting Tuesday, drier air will really set in and we will see rain chances go down as we approach midweek with highs in the mid-90’s, and then we go back to our typical summertime pattern by next weekend with rain chances back up to around 30-40%.

In the tropics, we are monitoring 4 tropical disturbances. Two of which have a high chance of developing. As of right now, there are no imminent threats to the Gulf Coast, but we’ll continue to keep a close eye on them.