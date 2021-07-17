More thunderstorms this Weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Morning Gulf Coast! The rainy trend will continue into the weekend. We are starting out with a few coastal thunderstorms making their way inland. As we head towards the afternoon there is a 50% chance of thunderstorms.

We’ve seen a decent amount of rain over the past 24 hours so the ground is pretty saturated. Any more rain could overwhelm the system and flooding could be a concern. Storms that form will produce locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, and some brief high wind gusts.

Next week is looking particularly wet. A front will approach and stall out leading to a deep tropical air mass. This will lead to on and off showers and storms.

