More Thunderstorms and Slightly Less Heat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – More heat, more humidity, but we get more rain today.

Today is beginning in a similar fashion compared to previous days this week. It’s a mild and muggy start with a few offshore showers. During the morning a stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially near the coast.

The difference today compared to previous days this week will be that there is more rain to go around. A little more than to about two thirds of the area will find a shower or thunderstorm today. One or two of the storms that do form today could be strong or briefly severe with gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. The best chance for rain will be this afternoon. Storms will begin to fade this evening. Not everyone will see wet weather today, however, some spots may receive a couple of rounds so keep the rain gear handy just in case.

With more widespread rain and cloud cover, temperatures will not be as hot with highs near 90 for most spots. There is not a heat advisory in place for today, but if rain doesn’t find you, the heat index will still be above 100 so stay cool.

Thursday looks to be unsettled as well with half the area getting a shower or thunderstorm. After that we go back to our typical summertime pattern for your weekend and start of next week. That is highs in the low to mid 90s, lows near 75, and about a 30-40% rain chance each day.

The tropics are quiet and are expected to stay that way for at least the next 5 days.