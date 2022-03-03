Mobile, Ala. (WRKG) – Happy Thursday, Gulf Coast!

We start off more mild this morning with temps in the 40’s for most with light winds. The radar is quiet as well with high pressure in control.

Throughout the day, highs will reach the mid-to-upper 70’s north of I-10 and upper 60’s and lower 70’s right at the beaches. We keep mostly sunshine around as well with a few more clouds this afternoon. We stay rain-free with increasing humidity. Tonight, lows will drop to the 40’s and 50’s yet again under mostly clear skies.

We keep the sunshine and no rain chance through Saturday with temps warming into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most by the weekend. We bring back one or two showers Sunday afternoon mainly in Mississippi as our next system approaches. The rain chance increasing heading into next week as a front passes and stalls near our area bringing an unsettled pattern through most of next week. Temps stay near 80 degrees through Monday before dropping off into the 60’s starting Tuesday.