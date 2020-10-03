More sunshine with warmer temperatures Sunday

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – While it started off chilly, today has been a LOVELY start to your weekend with sunshine, blue skies and mild temperatures in the 70’s for most spots. Tonight will be a tad bit warmer with lows dipping to the lower 50’s in our inland communities and mid-to-upper 50’s at the coast. Skies will be mostly clear with a NE wind at around 5 mph.

Your Sunday forecast looks pretty similar to your Saturday, but just a bit warmer. Highs will run in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees.

We keep the rain away all week, but temperatures through Tuesday will be near 80 degrees and are forecast to increase to the mid-80’s with a little bit more humidity towards the end of the work week.

We are also watching several areas in the tropics….Tropical Storm Gamma is not a threat to the United States at this time, but we are closely watching three other disturbances (one with a high chance for development, two with low chances for development).

For more details on the tropics head to – https://www.wkrg.com/tracking-the-tropics/tropical-storm-gamma-moves-over-the-yucatan-peninsula-watching-other-areas-in-the-tropics/