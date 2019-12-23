More sunshine expected as we approach Christmas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – After several cloudy and wet days, the gloomy pattern finally looks to end as drier and milder air begins moving into the Gulf Coast.

An area of upper-level low pressure will continue to move east and away from the Gulf Coast. Drier air aloft will begin to scour out the cloudiness trough the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will remain steady in the lower 50s with a wind out of the north.

Christmas Eve Tuesday will be marked by a return to sunshine. Aside from some passing fair-weather clouds, expect a dry and rather mild day. Highs will top off near 70 degrees. Similar weather conditions are expected for Christmas Day as well.

Moisture will begin to slowly build by the end of the week. This will lead to a slow increase in the rain chances. The next cold front looks to approach the region by next Sunday.