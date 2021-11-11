More sunshine ahead, Chilly weekend for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A cold front will continue sliding through the Gulf Coast this evening with much drier and cool air to follow.

A few showers will be possible early in the evening, but rain chances will drop to zero after 8 PM. Scattered clouds will slowly clear through the night as winds turn out of the northwest. Overnight lows will bottom out in the lower and middle 50s.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be marked by a series of dry cold frontal passages. These fronts will lead to a dry pattern and a progressively cooler pattern. Highs on Friday will reach the lower 70s. Those numbers will be warm compared to the weekend.

By Saturday, morning lows will fall into the 40s. Despite plenty of sunshine, temperatures will struggle to reach the 60s. Break out the heavier jackets for Sunday morning as temperatures fall into the 30s.