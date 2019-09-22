More sun with highs near 90°, watching the tropics

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy Sunday!

Today looks very pleasant and seasonable with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and rain coverage at only 10%. This morning and evening will be a breath of fresh air with lows in the upper 60s through today and lower humidity.

If you are heading to the beach this weekend, it is almost-perfect beach weather! However, be aware that we are expecting a high risk of rip currents for the next couple of days and breezy conditions with winds from the east at 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Hold on to your hats!

Next week has warmer than average temperatures, but nothing like we saw a couple of weeks ago. Highs will stick in the lower 90s (average is mid to upper 80s) with lows in the lower 70s. Mostly dry skies stays the trend. Moisture picks up a tad on Tuesday due to a potential weak cold front that is forecast to approach our area, bringing up our rain coverage to 20% midweek.

TROPICS: We do have a pretty active tropics, but this is expected in September. Currently none of these systems pose a threat to our area. We do have a couple of remnant systems: Humberto in the Atlantic and Imelda in Texas. Tropical Storm Jerry is north of Puerto Rico and is expected to curve to the northeast away from the United States. Tropical Storm Karen has formed and is approaching the Lesser Antilles. This is also expected to curve towards the north, away from our area. Lastly, we are watching an area off the coast of Africa with a high chance of development.

