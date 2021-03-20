More sun for Sunday, storms possible next week

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) – Happy first day of spring! The clouds stuck around for most today with temperatures reaching the low-to-mid-60’s. The clouds will clear a little bit tonight with lows dropping to the upper 40’s at the beaches and upper 30’s and lower 40’s in our northern communities. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

We will FINALLY see some more sunshine on Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 60’s and a northeast breeze at 5-10 mph. We could see a couple of clouds in the afternoon. The sunshine sticks around through Monday, but scattered showers and thunderstorms come back into the mix Tuesday through Thursday as our next system moves in. Next week, temperatures will be more spring-like in the 70’s with lows int e 50’s.

