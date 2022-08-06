MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – We had quieter weather today with a few showers and storms, but more wet weather is expected over the next week.

Storms will wind down with a few clouds sticking around into the overnight period. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring similar temperatures to today topping out in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but rain chances will jump to 50 percent. More scattered storms will be possible throughout the day, but rain chances will drop off by the later evening hours. There is a low risk for rip currents for Sunday, but this will increase to a moderate risk for the start of the work week. Be sure to take it easy if you plan to spend time on the Gulf beaches!

More unsettled weather is expected over the next week. Rain chances will hover around 40-60 percent with scattered storms expected each day. It will really be feeling like the summer with temperatures seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s, but with the humidity, it will be feeling even hotter outside! Make sure to watch out for you, your family, and your pets!

We are still tracking the tropics as a tropical wave is anticipated to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of the weekend. It has a medium chance of formation (40% chance over the next 5 days), but it is still something that we will keep an eye on as it makes its way through the Atlantic over the next week.