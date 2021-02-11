More Storms Today; Cooler with More Rain in the Days Ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –

Happy Friday eve Gulf Coast. After thunderstorms yesterday, we get more today.

For the morning, give yourself plenty of time as you head out the door. There is a dense fog advisory for the entire area until 9 AM. Also, we’ll see scattered showers with a few thunderstorms, mainly west of I-65 early on. Temperatures are starting off in the 60s.

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will only increase as we move into the afternoon as a front slowly approaches from the west. While severe weather is unlikely, a few strong storms capable of gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and downpours will be possible. Temperatures will be tricky. Most will top out today in the low to mid 70s, but if the front does pass through your neighborhood, which is more likely northwest of I-65, your temperatures may be in the 50s at time this afternoon.

We’re going to keep the chance for more showers and thunderstorms into tonight as temperatures mainly dip to the 50s. Expect more unsettled weather for Friday. Highs will mainly top out around 60, but it will likely be warmer to the east and cooler to the west.

Rain chances and temperatures will continue to trend down into the weekend, but we’ll at least keep a slight chance for more passing showers. Another system may arrive Monday into Tuesday and after this system moves through it may turn really chilly into the middle half of next week. There are a lot of moving pieces with the forecast so stay tuned.