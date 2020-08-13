More Storms, Still Steamy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Our stretch of unsettled and steamy weather continues as moisture levels continue to increase. Rain chances will climb to 60-70% for today and tomorrow. Locally heavy downpours will be likely with any storms that move through. Storms will also be capable of gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Highs will run at or slightly below normal thanks to the higher humidity and extra rain. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. However, with the higher humidity, heat index values will remain in the triple digits.

Rain chances will drop off through the weekend as drier air settles in. Very few showers are expected by Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach the middle 90s by early next week. By the middle of next week, a pattern change could bring slightly below-average temperatures.

TROPICS: Tropical Depression Eleven in the Central Atlantic is forecast to become Tropical Storm Josephine within the next 24 hours. The system poses no threat to the Gulf Coast.