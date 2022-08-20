MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Scattered storms are possible again tomorrow, but rain chances will elevate again for the first half of next week.

Batches of storms have moved through the viewing area throughout the day today. Storms will gradually taper off tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid-70’s and few clouds lingering in the region. Rain chances will stay at 50 percent for tomorrow with more storms possible throughout the day. The day will start some coastal showers and storms with an increase in coverage by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain seasonable in the upper-80’s and low-90’s. Some places may not get quite as hot due to rain-cooled air. The rain does not stop after the weekend.

Elevated rain chances will last through midweek. There is a 70 percent chance of rain for Monday, and a 60 percent chance of rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be a slight drop in the rain chances leading into the weekend, but scattered storms will still be possible. Temperatures will cool into the mid-80’s by Tuesday with that rise in rain chances, but will gradually push back into the upper-80’s and low-90’s by the end of the week.

In the tropics, Potential Tropical Cyclone Four continues to make its way closer to the northeastern coast of Mexico and the southeastern coast of Texas. It remains a disorganized system, but it could still bring tropical storm force wind gusts and lots of rainfall to that area. That system is not a threat to our stretch of the Gulf Coast. A new tropical wave just off of the west coast of Africa has a low chance of development over the next 5 days. It is a disorganized group of showers and thunderstorms and is very far away, but it is something that we will be keeping our eyes on.